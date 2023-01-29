Source: Bleak picture of Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 29th January 2023

A coruscating account of poverty and oppression in Zimbabwe is given in today’s edition of the leading UK newspaper the Sunday Times. In an editorial titled ‘From Mugabe’s fire to the crocodile’s frying pan’ it warns against ‘bringing Zimbabwe into the international fold’. It says: ‘It’s important that this government is seen for what it is: a corrupt regime clinging to power by assaulting those who dare challenge it’.

The lengthy news report: ‘The crocodile’s soft genocide’ is written by the experienced journalist Christina Lamb who says 75% of people are jobless, the currency has collapsed and political opponents live in fear of violence or jail. See: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/1263-bleak-picture-of-zimbabwe-the-uk-times.

Events and Notices:

Zimbabwe and the Commonwealth. Wednesday 1 st February from 12.30 – 14.00. Online seminar held by the Institute of Commonwealth Studies. For more information and to book, check: https://commonwealth.sas.ac.uk/events/zimbabwe-and-commonwealth .

Zimbabwe and the Commonwealth. Wednesday 1st February from 12.30 – 14.00. Online seminar held by the Institute of Commonwealth Studies. For more information and to book, check: https://commonwealth.sas.ac.uk/events/zimbabwe-and-commonwealth.

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 4th February from 2 – 5 pm.

The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil's partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil's mission statement in a practical way.

The Vigil's book 'Zimbabwe Emergency' is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved.

is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon. Facebook pages:

