Blitz targets unregistered vehicles 

POLICE have launched a blitz against unregistered vehicles moving on the roads nationwide.

This comes after some of these vehicles are being used as getaway cars by armed robbers and other motorists such as pirate taxis or mushikashika, who wantonly violate road rules and regulations and cannot be traced.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to clarify that it is in the interests of motorists and road safety that all vehicles moving on the country’s roads be fitted with permanent registration plates.

“Motorists should note that cars with no permanent registration numbers cannot be licensed or insured. The Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, Chapter 13:14 specifies that an acquired vehicle should have a change of ownership effected within two weeks and licensed thereof,” he said.