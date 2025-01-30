Bogus cop in court for stealing three vehicles

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Prosper Dembedza, Herald Correspondent

A 31-YEAR-OLD man from Harare has appeared in court facing charges of impersonating a police officer and stealing vehicles from three complainants.

Allan Moyo was remanded in custody by Harare Magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova and is set to appear today for bail application.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi outlined the allegations, stating that on February 17 last year, Moyo approached a complainant, introducing himself as a policeman seeking part-time employment as a kombi driver.

He misrepresented to the complainant that a motor vehicle had been impounded by Harare City Council and promised to facilitate its release due to his police affiliation.

The complainant allegedly provided Moyo with US$220 for payments needed to release the vehicle. Moyo successfully managed to release a silver Nissan Caravan, which he drove to the complainant’s house.

Under an agreement, Moyo was allowed to operate the vehicle as a kombi driver for US$90 a day.

Chonzi further alleged that Moyo occasionally drove the vehicle while dressed in police uniform, operating between City-Mabvuku and City – Epworth. Initially, Moyo made the agreed payments but later sold the vehicle in Bindura and defaulted on payments, offering only false promises.

On May 6, 2024, the complainant reported the theft to the ZRP Harare Central, after losing US$10,000, which was subsequently recovered.

In a separate incident on July 17 last year, Moyo allegedly dressed in police uniform and hired a blue Toyota Sienta from another complainant. According to court documents, he verbally agreed to pay US$50 per day for the vehicle but failed to return it as promised. His lack of communication prompted the complainant to report the matter to the police.