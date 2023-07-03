Bogus money changer in court for fraud

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A bogus money changer has appeared in court for allegedly defrauding two businessmen separately of US$5700 and $54 million.

Lewis Tererai Mombo appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda charged with two counts of fraud and money laundering.

He was granted US$500 bail as the matter was postponed to August 30.

Prosecuting, Mr Zebediah Bofu alleged that on March 30, the complainant, Innocent Chidhakwa had RTGS in his account and wanted to purchase some tyres.

However, the supplier only wanted payments in United States dollars (USD) prompting him to look for the cash.

Chidhakwa then engaged Wilson Chikamhi, a money changer to look for US$36 000 which was the equivalent to $54 000 000 using an agreed exchange rate.

Chikamhi advertised on social media that he was looking for US dollars.

The court heard that one Allan Mudawarima, who is still at large responded and advised him that he had the said amount.

Mudawarima and Mombo supplied a bank account to Chidhakwa so that he could transfer the money.

Mudawarima told Chikamhi to collect the cash from Mombo whom he had shared his contact with.

Mombo received Chidhakwa’s cash US$36 000 but only transferred $38,6 million into six different accounts belonging to different individuals and companies.

Chidhakwa later discovered that he was duped by Mombo through Chikamhi who then implicated his accomplice only known as Grey.

He then filed a police report.

Chidhakwa was only able to recover $13 million through a refund from Mombo.

On the second count, complainant is Japhet Makuwere.

Mr Bofu alleged that he received a WhatsApp call from a Mudawarima who is still at large telling him that he was looking for US$5 270 in exchange for $48 million.

Mudawarima indicated that Mombo would send the money into his account.

Shortly, Mombo sent a proof of payment of $48 million to Makuwere.

After an hour, Mombo and Leroy Pamhidzai Jaison approached Makuwere at his workplace demanding their cash.

He tried to check via e-banking but he failed to get a response.

Mombo gave assurance to Makuwere that he knew Jaison very well and resultantly, Makuwere gave him US$5 270.

Later when Makuwere checked with the bank, he discovered that he had been duped. Investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of Mombo who however, failed to give police correct details of Jaison’s whereabouts.