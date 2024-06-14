Source: Bogus travel agent in court over Euro 500 fraud -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 25-YEAR-OLD Harare woman has been taken to court for allegedly masquerading as a travel agent , in the process defrauding a prospective client of Euro 500 after promising to secure her a Czech Republic visa and work permit.

Vongai Huruva appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Wednesday and was granted US$100 bail while the matter was remanded to July 11

The complainant is Leonne Mhonda (25).

The court heard that on April 24, 2024, the complainant Leonne Mhonda visited Huruva’s office in central Harare after being made to believe that she was a travel agent and could secure her a work permit, accommodation letter, contract letter and visa to the Czech Republic.

The court heard that Huruva demanded Euro 550 for the whole process and the complainant allegedly paid the sum.

Huruva allegedly later became evasive, prompting Mhonda to file a police report after discovering that she had been scammed.