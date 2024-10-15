Source: Boost for drought-stricken Buhera villagers –Newsday Zimbabwe

Maxmind Investments Zimbabwe

APPROXIMATELY 600 families in the hunger-ravaged Buhera district are set to benefit after the Maxmind Investments Zimbabwe (MIZ), which owns Sabi Star Lithium Mine, donated 30 tonnes of maize to the villagers.

The donation was made during the weekend in Buhera North constituency.

Several government officials, traditional leaders including the local Zanu PF legislator Phillip Guyo (Buhera North), attended the event.

Buhera district is one of the most-affected districts in Manicaland province owing to the El Niño-induced drought.

MIZ has been active with its social corporate responsibility programmes, which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa applauding the company when he visited the mine early this year.

After the maize donation to the villagers, Sabi Star Lithium mine manager Oswald Makonese assured journalists of the miner’s continued to support the community.

“Today, we are gathered here to witness a donation of 30 tonnes of maize by Maxmind Investments to some members of community in ward 12,” he said.

“The last two seasons in this country have been affected by drought and, as a result, food availability in many households has been a struggle.

“Together with the community leaders, Maxmind Investments Zimbabwe pooled some resources to help address the situation, albeit, in a small way and our donation is targeting mainly the more vulnerable groups that have been identified by community leaders of ward 12 in Buhera.”

Makonese said the company had come up with measures to alleviate hunger in the district.

“Today, we are handing over 30 tonnes of maize to the less privileged members of our community. We realised that this year, there was a drought,” he said.

“We have done a lot of things through our corporate social responsibility programmes. We have done a lot of projects namely the nutrient gardens that we have established in five villages.

“We have also upgraded the road that connects the mine and main road, which is about 40km to the tune of US$2 million.”

The company has also built a state-of-the-art clinic near the mine, drilled boreholes and supplied materials to local schools.

In another major boost, the company is set to tar the 40km stretch of road that connects the mine and main road on the Buhera and Mutare Highway.

“We are looking forward to tar the road. We are responding to the needs of the community. We are looking forward to cover the first 10km in the first three to six months of next year,” he said.

Guyo said he was happy with the company’s initiative.

“We are happy with the donation after we had made a request to them as we are all aware that we did not have enough rains last year,” he said.

“They have said they are going to tar the 40km of the dust road to address the issue of bad roads and this is one most crucial concern from our people, but we are happy that the company is full filing its promises.”