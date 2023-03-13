Source: Botswana President Wants To Scrap Passport Requirement For Zimbabwean Travellers | Report

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi is reportedly mulling a proposal to allow Batswana and Zimbabweans to use national identity cards (IDs) for travel between the two countries.

Currently, citizens from both countries require valid passports to cross the border.

NewZimbabwe.com cited The Parrot newspaper as saying Masisi revealed that he will make the proposal over the use of ID cards for cross-border travel when he meets his Zimbabwe counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Part of the reads:

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has just revealed that in a few months’ time, he will be meeting his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa on a visit where he will make sure they discuss the use of identity cards for border crossing between the two countries.

Arguably, the majority of Zimbabweans who migrate to Botswana will be seeking better economic prospects while Batswana citizens mostly cross into Zimbabwe to seek tertiary education.

In February this year, Masisi and Namibian President, Hage Geingob signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to permit citizens of the two countries to use IDs to cross borders.