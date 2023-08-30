Source: BPRA member lands BCC budget committee seat – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has appointed Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) secretary for administration, Thembelani Dube, to its budget committee.

BCC will roll out its 2024 budget consultations after the newly-elected Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors are sworn in.

In a letter dated August 25, town clerk Christopher Dube confirmed the appointment.

“Council on August 2 resolved to appoint you a member of the City of Bulawayo budget committee by virtue of belonging to a representative stakeholder organisation with legitimate interests in the municipal area registered with the ministry responsible for social welfare,” Dube wrote.

He said the incorporation of the budget committee into the council’s civic processes was meant to enhance the outreach process and service delivery.

“The budget committee will review and analyse the entire council budget, receive reports of the progress of the work of council in the implementation of budget, communicate with residents around preparation of the budget and consult with residents including the hearing and gathering of proposals and public opinion around budget issues,” the town clerk said.

Contacted for comment, the BPRA executive said he was ready to work with the council.

“As BPRA we are looking forward to amplifying residents’ voices on city of Bulawayo budget processes and ensuring the inclusion of residents in this critical process for the betterment of our beloved city,” he said.