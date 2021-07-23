Source: Brace for cold weather until Monday | The Herald

Elita Chikwati

Senior Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department has warned of a cold weather forecast countrywide from today until Monday next week.

In an advisory yesterday, the MSD said temperatures were expected to drop to between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius.

No record breaking low temperatures are anticipated.

The public has been urged to keep warm and ensure vulnerable members of society such as the young, elderly and ill are adequately dressed and if possible stay indoors.

“Watch out for cold feel even in areas where they will be sunshine, invisible ground frost termed Black Frost which affects some crops tomorrow morning and wind gusts with a predominantly south westerly airflow and later turns southeasterly.

“The public should keep warm. The use of brazier or open fire to keep warm should be done in a well ventilated room to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning,” said the MSD.

The department urged people to consult local certified health practitioner for better advice on respiratory-related illness such as dry coughs, colds, flu and asthma.

“Employ frost mitigation measures that suit your particular crop and area. Seek advice from your local Agritex officer for better information,” said the MSD.