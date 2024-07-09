Source: Break-in at ED nephew’s offices –Newsday Zimbabwe

Tourism and Hospitality Industry deputy minister Tongai Mnangagwa

UNIDENTIFIED burglars reportedly broke into Tourism and Hospitality Industry deputy minister Tongai Mnangagwa’s offices at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) building in Harare on Monday night, NewsDay can reveal.

Mnangagwa confirmed the incident Tuesday morning saying the suspects gained entry through the ceiling.

“We are still searching if they took anything. We have police at the scene right now,” he told NewsDay.

This comes hardly two weeks after a security breach and fire incident at Finance deputy minister David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa’s Borrowdale home.