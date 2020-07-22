BREAKING: Harare Mayor arrested

BREAKING: Harare Mayor arrested
Clr Gomba

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Correspondent
Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba has been arrested on allegations involving land scams and abuse of office as a public officer.

Mayor Gomba is accused of being in the illegal creation and sale of stands, with irregularities in the approval of plans and altering plans.

He is among top council officials arrested over the past few weeks in connection with a land scam that has so far led to the arrest of acting human resources director Retired Major Matthew Marara and principal housing director Edgar Dzehonye who are accused of prejudicing council US$1 million in the Kuwadzana stands deal.

The housing director Addmore Nhekairo was also arrested for signing offer letters to undeserving people.

