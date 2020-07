Source: BREAKING: Minister Shiri dies | The Herald

Minister Perrance Shiri

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri has died.

His deputy, Cde Vangelis Haritatos confirmed that Minister Shiri died early this morning.

“Sadly this is true. Hon. Minister Shiri passed on this morning,” he said.

Messages of condolences have started pouring in with most people describing him as hardworking.

More to follow…