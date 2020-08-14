Statement from Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said Chasi’s conduct had become incompatible with Mnangagwa’s expectations.
Source: BREAKING NEWS: Energy Minister Fortune Chasi Fired – The Zimbabwean
Latest news headlines from Zimbabwe Situation
Statement from Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said Chasi’s conduct had become incompatible with Mnangagwa’s expectations.
Source: BREAKING NEWS: Energy Minister Fortune Chasi Fired – The Zimbabwean
COMMENTS