The High Court has granted Marry Mubaiwa ZWL$50 000 bail. She is facing charges of attempted murder of VP Chiwenga and externalisation of foreign currency, money laundering and fraud.

She has to surrender her diplomatic passport and title deeds to her Highlands home as surety, report once a fortnight to the police and ordered not to interfere with state witnesses

source: ZBC ONLINE