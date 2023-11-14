Breaking News: Sengezo Tshabangu barred from recalling any CCC Party deploys

High Court suspended any further CCC members recall by imposter SG Tshabangu

Today, the High Court has suspended any further recall of Citizens Coalition for Change, [CCC] for Change members of parliament, senators and councillors.

CCC deputy spokesperson and honourable member of parliamentary Gift Ostallos Siziba writes:

“The High Court has suspended any further recall of CCC Members of Parliament, Senators and councillors”.

More details to follow.

