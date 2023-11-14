Source: Breaking News: Sengezo Tshabangu barred from recalling any CCC Party deploys
Wezhira Munya
Today, the High Court has suspended any further recall of Citizens Coalition for Change, [CCC] for Change members of parliament, senators and councillors.
CCC deputy spokesperson and honourable member of parliamentary Gift Ostallos Siziba writes:
More details to follow.
