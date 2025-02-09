Bribery claims backfire for Harare commission

Source: Bribery claims backfire for Harare commission – The Standard

A COMMISSION of Inquiry investigating City of Harare operations has found itself in a spot of bother as another private company is demanding an apology after it was named in a bribery storm.

A City of Harare official gave the commission information claiming that mayor Jacob Mafume took a US$200 000 bribe in 2019 from Quill Associates, a company that was supplying accounting software to the municipality.

The informant claimed Mafume used the money to buy a house at 9 Sky Master in Belvedere.

The disclosure elicited interest in Mafume’s residence with the commission demanding that he reveals his address.

Mafume initially told the commission that he resided at a house in Belvedere, before later claiming he resides in Greendale at number 110 Coronation Road saying he feared for his life if he revealed his correct address.

On February 6, Quill Associates through its managing director, D Van Heerden, wrote to the chairperson of the commission retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda demanding an apology after one of its members repeated bribery allegations against the company.

“We write to formally address the concerns raised by the Harare Commission of Inquiry regarding allegations made against our company, Quill Associates,” the letter reads in part.

“However, we are deeply troubled by the subsequent allegations made against our company, which appear to lack credible evidence and seem to be driven by factors unrelated to the facts of the matter.

“While we do not seek to comment on the actions or conduct of His Worship the Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume, we must emphasise that any false or unverified allegations implicating Quill Associates are unacceptable and damaging to our reputation.”

The letter of complaint is copied to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public works, the clerk of Parliament, the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on public works.

The company said the allegations were ‘unfounded and misrepresent our professional integrity and the nature of our engagement with the City of Harare.’

“Clarification of allegations, during our testimony before the Harare Commission of Inquiry, we provided empirical evidence to support our position and demonstrate the legitimacy of our engagement with the City of Harare,” the letter reads.

“We respectfully request that the Harare Commission of Inquiry provide substantiated evidence to support the claim made by their evidence leader, Tapiwa Godzi, during his testimony on 4 February 2025, alleging that Quill Associates paid US$$200,000 to the mayor of Harare,”

The company demanded a public apology and retraction of the bribery allegations.

“Basis of re-engagement contrary to the implications raised during the proceedings, Quill Associates did not independently seek re-engagement with the City of Harare in 2024,” reads the letter.

The company said the engagement was based on the recommendations of the auditor general’s report to recover details of US$200 million reportedly unaccounted for in the City of Harare’s records.

“These documents, which are also available from the City of Harare and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ), highlight systemic issues within the Harare City Council’s procurement processes,” reads the letter.

“We urge the commission to examine these discrepancies and ensure that the inquiry remains impartial and focused on the facts.

“We remain committed to cooperating fully with the inquiry and trust that the process will be conducted with fairness, transparency, and impartiality.”

The developments came as the commission is facing mounting accusations of complicity in shielding corrupt officials.

Despite exposing rampant corruption, financial mismanagement, and abuse of office, observers said the commission has failed to take any decisive action, with observers arguing that it was compromised by the very individuals it was meant to investigate.

“One of the most shocking developments is that the Cheda-led commission is reportedly fighting for the resumption of duty of the very same corrupt officials, who admitted to being at work illegally,” said one council official.

“The town clerk (Hosiah Chisango) and his so-called executive assistant (Matthew Marara) don’t even have valid contracts yet they continue to operate with impunity.

“Instead of addressing these urgent issues, the commission seems more focused on ensuring that the same criminals who crippled the city remain in power.”

Sources within the council allege that certain officials have enticed commission members with residential stands.

“The people of Harare deserve more than just public hearings and reports that lead nowhere,” another council official said.

“Unless the commission regains its credibility and takes swift, decisive action, it risks becoming just another smokescreen for corruption, enabling the looters to tighten their grip on power while the city crumbles.”

The commission has uncovered staggering mismanagement and unbridled corruption among council officials and management.