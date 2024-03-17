Source: Briefs: CIO operatives jailed – The Standard

TWO Central Intelligence Organisation operations have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing people in the mining town of Bindura.

Aynos Charumbira (32) and Tinashe Jeffrey Makonza (29) were not asked to plead before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.

They were remanded in custody to March 25.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleged that on March 9 at around 2:00am, the duo broke into Edson Ziwaya’s (33) house with the intention of robbing him.

They assaulted Ziwaya with open hands before dragging him to the local shops where they robbed him of his US$1850, which was in his pocket.

On the same date around 3:30, the duo met Caroline Panashe Nyemba (25), who was on her way home from a local night club.

The duo told Nyemba that they kidnapped her boyfriend Tony Muromba and he was at their offices.

Nyemba tried to negotiate with the duo to rescue him, but they became violent and assaulted her with open hands.

She managed to flee and filed a police report leading to their arrest.