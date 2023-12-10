Source: Briefs: Cops in court over bribes – The Standard

Solomon Chibhamu (31) and Zamkele Mlilo (35) were remanded out of custody to February 2 on US$100 bail.

Two Harare police officers from the traffic section appeared before magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on Friday facing charges of extorting motorists.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that the duo would target motorists at a roadblock along the Harare-Bulawayo road.

On December 6, they stopped Obey Ruzani who was in the company of Tovonga Muwani. They requested a driver’s licence, but Ruzani failed to produce it and they detained him.

It is alleged that Chibhamu went on to exert pressure on Ruzani to pay a US$300 bribe to secure his freedom.

Muwani then engaged the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and a trap was set-up.

Zacc arrested the duo and recovered the trap money from Chibhamu.