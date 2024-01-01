Source: Briefs: Man threatens to kill niece – The Southern Eye

A 41-year-old man from Nyabane village in Plumtree has been remanded in custody after he threatened to kill his niece.

Mlungisi Moyo pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware last week.

He was remanded in custody to Wednesday for continuation of his trial.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa said the complainant stayed with her uncle in Nyabane village.

Madziwa said on an unknown, but in September 2023 at around 4pm, the complainant who was coming from school was summoned to the kitchen by his uncle.

The uncle instructed her to lie down before assaulting her with a whip several times on the back.

He continued to abuse his niece physically on different occasions.

On December 17 at around 8am, an axe wielding Moyo summoned the complainant to his bedroom and said: “I will kill you in English.”

The niece escaped and made a report to police leading to Moyo’s arrest.