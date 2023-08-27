Source: Briefs: Neighbours fight over witchcraft – The Standard

A HARARE woman has been granted a peace order against her elderly neighbour, who was accusing her of witchcraft.

Elizabeth Mupawana from Glen Norah told Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira that Elizabeth Madziwa was accusing her of bewitching her late son, who was based in China.

“She insults my children using obscene language and calls us poor tenants,” she said.

“I have reported her to Glen Norah Police Station twice.”

Madziwa said she only suspected that her neighbour had something to do with her son’s death.

“The applicant has a habit of borrowing food from my grandchildren in my absence and when my son came from China last year she borrowed US$20 from him,” she said.

“Upon my son’s return to China he died.”

Mashavira granted Mupawana the order against Madziwa.