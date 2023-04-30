Source: Briefs: Ngarivhume to appeal sentence – The Standard

TranSform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume will this week approach the High Court seeking to overturn his conviction for inciting people to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Ngarivhume was on Friday jailed for an effective three years by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka for incitement after a 2020 post on Twitter encouraging Zimbabweans to protest against corruption.

Chakanyuka suspended one year of the sentence.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights yesterday said Ngarivhume’s defence lawyers had been given instructions to “file an appeal against both conviction and sentence, which should be done by Wednesday 3 May.”

The lawyers also expect to file an application for bail pending appeal this week.—STAFF REPORTER

Man forces wife to sleep in car

An Epworth woman is sleeping in a car outside her house after she was chased away from her matrimonial home by her husband who infected her with HIV.

The woman, who cannot be identified for her own protection, told Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi that she was no longer enjoying the comfort of her bed since last year after her husband of 18 years ejected her from their home in a case of domestic violence.

She told the court that her husband was abusive and does not want to see her inside the house, forcing her to sleep outside.

“I have decided to approach the court because all along, I have avoided suing him, but I am now tired of the continuous harassment,” she submitted.

“He infected me with HIV and staying in the car has affected my health.”

The husband, however, said he divorced the complainant eight months ago.

“We are no longer married and I told her family that I do not want her anymore because she was seeing other men,” he said. —REJOICE PHIRI

Woman wants court to stop cheating hubby

A Harare woman on Friday accused her husband of causing her to suffer from hypertension and other health complications by engaging in extramarital affairs.

Martha Mazvure pleaded with Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi to order her husband Stewart Chara to stop emotionally abusing her.

“My husband knows that I am a BP patient and I am not supposed to be stressed, but he continues doing things that stress me daily,” she submitted.

“Sometimes he comes home wearing clothes with face powder stains.

“He is sleeping with different women and now he has infected me with a sexually transmitted disease.”

Chibindi asked Mazvure how her husband was disturbing her peace, and she failed to answer.

She said she only wanted the court to order her husband to stop cheating. —REJOICE PHIRI

Cop dodges paying maintenance

A Harare police officer was ordered to bring his payslip and bank statement to court after he refused to disclose his salary to avoid paying maintenance.

Hillary Nyamande was offering US$40 maintenance to his estranged wife, Petronella Mawoyo towards the upkeep of their two children.

Nyamande told magistrate Sharon Mashavira that he earned $32 000 and a US$200 allowance.

He also said he had remarried and had another child.

Mawoyo dismissed his claims.

“He also does not have any other children except the two he has with me,” she said.

“The children that he is referring to are actually two and they are not his biological children, they are his wife’s children.”

Mashavira ordered Nyamande to bring a bank statement and payslip after postponing the matter.—REJOICE PHIRI