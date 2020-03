Harare – The British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab has told UK travellers on holiday overseas that they should pack their bags and go home NOW.

Brits who are normally resident in the UK and are currently in Zimbabwe have been urged to contact their airline or tour operator promptly to make arrangements for their return.

