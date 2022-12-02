Source: Bulawayo a great, clean city: Mohadi –Newsday Zimbabwe

Kembo Mohadi

FORMER Vice president Kembo Mohadi has described Bulawayo as Agreat and the country’s cleanest city.

Mohadi, who is Zanu PF Vice President, made the remarks during a national clean-up campaign in Nkulumane suburb, Bulawayo.

“The fact of the matter remains that this has always been and always will be the cleanest city in Zimbabwe .It produces the best of everything and that will never change,” Mohadi said.

“The city fathers and local authorities must understand that it is their responsibility to maintain the standards of this city.

“I have been informed that now they collect refuse at night, what a good thing you are doing. I love you Bulawayo, I love you so much. I love all of you with all my heart, I am a part of you and you are a part of me.”