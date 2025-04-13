Source: Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city’s industries – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO City fathers have called on residents, policy experts and other stakeholders to come up with solutions to drive economic growth in the city.

The city is battling urban decay and rapid de-industrialisation as the few remaining companies face various challenges with some shutting down completely. The council last week hosted the Bulawayo Economic Development Conference where chamber secretary, Sikhangele Zhou, said the municipality needed ideas to drive sustainable growth.

“We want to avoid just giving narratives and challenges without solutions,” Zhou said.

Zhou acknowledged the technological disruptions to the local economy, saying this required renewal and new strategies.

“We therefore ask you to share openly your ideas and experiences, challenges, assumptions and also propose goals of issues that will make us go forward,” Zhou said.

“We still need to renew ourselves to make this city great once again.”

Bulawayo was once described as the industrial hub of the city. However, the once vibrant industrial area is now a ghost town with many of the premises now occupied by churches.