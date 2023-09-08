Source: Bulawayo councillor speaks out after video sparks outrage – #Asakhe – CITE

Ward 18 Councillor Felix Takunda Madzana has written an open letter to the residents of Magwegwe and Pumula explaining how a video of him speaking Shona sparked outrage on social media.

In the video, Madzana, who had just been sworn in on Wednesday, was speaking in Shona highlighting issues of service delivery that need attention in the city.

This triggered a lot of residents on social media as residents of Bulawayo have often said they want the people of Bulawayo to run the affairs of the city.

In his letter, Madzana said he was approached by journalists from Studio 7 asking his opinion on issues that need to be addressed in the city. He said he spoke in three languages, IsiNdebele, English and Shona, but someone chose to use the Shona one to propel a tribal agenda.

“I know no tribe and I guess it was a mistake on my part which I didn’t see then and I own it up. To all those who were affected by the circulating video, this was not my intention and I apologise,” read the letter.

Madzana apologised to all affected residents, saying he knows no tribe and that he did not intend to offend anyone.

He also said he is flexible with different languages and that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) also uses him for different voiceovers that need different languages.

Madzana said he is well-rooted in Bulawayo and that he has been fighting for democracy in the city. He said he has been arrested and tortured while in Bulawayo, and that he is not going anywhere.

“I am well rooted in Bulawayo. I have been fighting for democracy in Bulawayo, Bulawayo is my home, there is nothing that can take me away from Bulawayo, I have been arrested, tortured while in Bulawayo, even if people google me, they will see that,” he said.