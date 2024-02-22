Source: Bulawayo drug lord nabbed – The Southern Eye

A 43-YEAR-OLD man from Emakhandeni high-density suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court facing a charge of possession illegal drugs.

Stephen Nenge, who was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube on Tuesday, was remanded in custody to February 22.

The court was told that on February 17 detectives from Bulawayo’s Crminal Investigations Department Drugs Section received information that Nenge was in possession of unregistered medicines in the city’s Makokoba suburb.

The detectives immediately made a follow up on the tip-off by paying the accused a visit.

A search was conducted in his house which resulted in the seizure of 196 by 100ml bottles of Broncleer cough syrup worth US$1 000. Nenge was subsequently arrested and taken in for further investigations.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for stiffer penalties against cartels behind the trade in illegal drugs and other illegal substances.

Statistics compiled in 2021 by the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drugs Network revealed that 60% of psychiatric admissions countrywide are linked to drug abuse.