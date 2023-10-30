Source: Bulawayo firms join clean-up campaign – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO companies led by Neddicky Industries on Friday embarked on an extensive clean-up campaign as part of efforts to restore the city to its former clean status.

Neddicky Industries collaborated with Davis Granite, Trek and the West Commonage police in the clean-up campaign.

Representing Neddicky Industries, Abbie Tshabanga said everyone must play their part in the clean-up campaign.

“The task of cleaning up the city is everyone’s responsibility. Everyone has a role to play and as industries we did not want to be left out hence we came together and decided to play our role because cleanliness in next to godliness and above all, a clean place attracts money,” Tshabanga said.

Bulawayo residents recently participated in council’s week-long clean-up campaign dubbed: Big Spring Cleaning, saying the new initiative will go a long way in restoring the city’s cleanliness.

The campaign, a brainchild of mayor David Coltart, ran from October 1 to 7 in all parts of the city where residents had resorted to dumping waste anywhere due to the council’s incapacity to timely collect the garbage.

The exercise was aimed at restoring the city’s image as the country’s cleanest city and to reduce the risk of waste-related disease outbreaks.

Tshabangu said the campaign would not be a once-off exercise.

“We are going to be doing these exercises monthly, that is every last Friday of every month so that we reach the desired standard and keep our premises and the city as a whole clean,” he said.

“We are also glad that other companies embraced the idea and we hope that in the future our numbers will grow so that we are able to do more of these cleaning campaigns.”