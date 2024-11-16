Source: Bulawayo pastor bemoans name-dropping – The Southern Eye

A BULAWAYO-BASED female pastor has raised concern over individuals who name-drop her in exchange of money.

This follows a latest incident which happened at Sokusile in Nkulumane, where Filbert Matikani, a member of Spirit Filled International Ministries (SFIM), testified to have confronted a man he found claiming to be Apostle Lillian Bwanya’s son, allegedly prophesying on crowds over his car window and demanding a sum of US$20 after the act.

In an interview, SFIM founder apostle Lillian Bwanya revealed how much this is a challenge to her, as similar incidents also happen on social media.

“This is a serious problem we face. We have a challenge whereby people pretend to be you, using your image to get money from people. I do not use money in all my deliverance services, my prophecies are not paid for, I do not want money from anyone, even when I am laying my hands upon you, I do not demand payment from anyone. Everything I do is for free,” Bwanya said.

“Today is a shock for us as one of our members revealed that there is a fraudster who is parked at Sokusile in Nkulumane claiming to be my son, prophesying people through the window of his car, exactly like mine and people giving him US$20 for that. These are fraudsters using our names to gain whatever they will be intending to gain.”

Bwanya said none of her sons uses her car.

“When I saw them last week, they were attracting people with apostle’s name, so I went and checked if it was really her son as the scenario was questioning, when I saw that they were fraudsters, I told them not to steal from people using her name, I then went there on Monday to see if they were still there, they had left, their disappearance, even confirms their act,” Matikani said.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele advised pastors to report such incidents, as they mostly receive job scam cases.

“That is news to me. We have not received such cases yet. People should come and report for further investigations. We normally receive job scam cases,” she said.