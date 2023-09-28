Source: Bulawayo residents expect Mayor and councillors to prioritise cleaning of city – #Asakhe – CITE

Residents of Bulawayo have urged their councillors and the mayor to restore the city’s glory as a smart city while also improving crucial service delivery.

Currently, Zimbabwe’s second largest city is an eyesore due to litter, street vendors, private vehicles and commuter omnibuses that park all over the city centre.

In an online survey conducted by CITE on X-space and Facebook recently about resident’s expectations from the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), Tapiwa Jokomo said waste collection was one of the issues that had to be done to tackle heaps of garbage seen across the city.

“The lowest hanging fruit which the city council and residents as a collective can tackle without requiring huge financial resources is garbage collection and general cleaning up of the city and townships. This can be achieved within 30 days,” Jokomo claimed.

Another participant, Nkosana Sengwayo, said BCC must prioritise service delivery by fixing and tending to what needed to be done.

“This will ensure clients who are the residents are satisfied,” he said.

Mayibongwe Maseko added that the municipality must conduct an inventory of its property and use all its properties to bring income and reduce the burden piled on residents through exorbitant billing.

“This income will provide relief to residents,” he said.

Maseko also reiterated there was an urgent need to clean the city and improve relations.

“The local authority and residents need healing as they are worn out by the decay in the city,” he said, adding, “corruption must be curbed and have more money channelled as Ward Retention Funds,” said Maseko.

Another resident, Butho Maphala, said the new councillors needed to discuss how to improve the road network.

“Without good roads the economy will not grow,” he said, a point which was also mentioned by Thabani Sibanda.

“Bring back order on commuter transport and bring sanity in informal vending. What is happening on 5th Avenue should be corrected,” he said.

Another participant, Kevin Thompson said the city has lost its dream and called for transparency in council committees.

“Give the city a dream Mr Mayor and councilors, the city has forgotten how to dream and develop. Let the various council committees be transparent with their plans and agendas, show city residents that there is great potential,” Thompson said.

Other participants called for clearing of sewerage systems.

“We want improved sewer systems. Our roads, selling of stands should be transparent. Informal traders must be removed from the business centre and allocated proper vending bays,” he said.

“Road constructions in all suburbs have dust roads. Growing up we had youth centres in Mzilikazi, Shaka, Inyathi and Vulindlela. These have to be rehabilitated and opened for children.”

Amanda Ndlovu concurred there is a need for refurbishment of the parks and buildings in the central Business Centre.