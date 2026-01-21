Bulawayo schools among 15 sites facing flood damage

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade has responded to 15 flood-related incidents since the start of the2026 rainy season, including cases at three schools — Vulindlela Primary, Nzwananzi Primary, and Aislyby Primary — and has recorded one minor injury.

The figures highlight the ongoing flood risk in the city as heavy rains continue to disrupt homes, roads, and schools.

On 19 January alone, the Brigade attended six flood-related cases, most caused by poorly maintained drainage systems clogged with diapers, bottles, and clothes.

The situation was more prominent in Njube suburb where residents say floodwaters are rising as drainage outside their homes has been neglected for years. Despite repeated complaints to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), the drains remain blocked, leaving families trapped during heavy rainfall.

In an interview with CITE, one resident, who asked not to be named, said she first reported the problem to the BCC WhatsApp line on 11 December 2025.

“I even sent a reminder later, but no one has come to fix the drainage. Every time it rains, water flows straight into my house. We feel ignored. Council staff sometimes come to check the drains, but they only fix a little and leave most of the problem,” she said.

Another neighbour expressed frustration at the council’s slow response.

“Some people come from the council, clear a little rubbish, and leave. The main problem remains, and after a few days, it is back to the same situation. We don’t understand why the BCC cannot provide a permanent solution,” the resident said.

A third resident added that flooding brings more than water, it carries dirt, foul smells, and even raw sewage into homes.

“We have been reporting this for years, but nothing meaningful has been done. Every time there are heavy rains, the same situation occurs,” the resident said.

Chief Fire Officer Mhlangano Moyo, who oversees flood response in Bulawayo, confirmed the Brigade attended six flood-related cases in recent days, most linked to blocked drains.

“On 19 January 2026, the Brigade attended six flood-related cases, most caused by poor drainage blocked with pampers, bottles, and clothes,” Moyo said. He urged residents not to dispose of waste in drains.

“People should never put pampers, bottles, or clothes into drainage systems. These items block water flow and make floods worse,” he added.