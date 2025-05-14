Source: Bulawayo signs innovation, research MoU – herald

Herald Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council yesterday took a giant step towards becoming an innovation powerhouse with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with other partners at the Research and Innovation Seminar last week.

This agreement, forged among the City of Bulawayo, the Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ), Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) and Bulawayo Polytechnic, seeks to foster collaboration on research initiatives and establish innovation hubs to support startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

The initiative aligns with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the upcoming NDS2, which emphasise innovation and economic growth as key drivers for the country’s future.

The MoU is seen as vital in bridging the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that research efforts translate into practical solutions for local challenges.

Bulawayo town clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the city was committed to fostering research and innovation.

“We are ready to accelerate the piloting of promising ideas into tangible products.”

Executive director of RCZ Dr Partson Chikudza emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing issues such as urban sustainability and youth unemployment.

“Local authorities like Bulawayo Municipality are not merely facilitators of development, but co-creators of knowledge.”

Dr Chikudza called for unity among all stakeholders to empower researchers and innovators.

The seminar featured a range of presentations on topics such as green financing, translating research into marketable products and case studies from various sectors including aviation, tourism and agriculture.

Minister of State for Devolution for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Judith Ncube who was represented by director in her office Mr Saimon Saunyama said innovation is important in driving economic growth.

She affirmed the Government’s commitment to creating an environment where innovative ideas can thrive, particularly in sustainable energy and technology.

The collaborative effort is a testament to Bulawayo’s determination to harness innovation for economic advancement, aligning with the broader national strategy for sustainable development.