Bulawayo’s most prolific car burglar gets 10 years behind bars

AT the young age of 24, Laga Dube had already earned himself the reputation of being a prolific car burglar.

In a seven-month period stretching from August 2023 to March 2024, he went on a breathtaking streak that saw him break into 43 cars. This would probably be a record of sorts; that is, if someone kept count.

But unfortunately, luck eventually ran out for Dube, as it also does for all criminals.

In court, prosecutor Mr Milton Moyo painted a picture of Dube as a one-man bandit who habitually broke into cars across Bulawayo with a level of dedication that would make even the most seasoned criminals doff their hats to him. He was so prolific that by the time he was arrested, he had managed to lay his hands on valuables worth a cool US$100 000, ranging from mobile phones, laptops, cash, vehicle accessories like wheels and probably air fresheners, too.

His first recorded theft in August 2023 netted him US$420. But Dube, ever the overachiever, did not stop there. Between counts two and 30, he racked up a cool US$83 590 in stolen goods, though less than half was recovered.

And just when you thought he might take a break, he went ahead and added 13 more thefts to his CV, pushing the total stolen amount to six figures. But all “great” things must come to an end. Dube’s downfall came in March 2024 when one of his victims finally reported a break-in, setting off an investigation that linked him to the series of thefts.

One can only imagine the look on his face when he realised his crime spree had come to an end. Despite his best efforts to play innocent in court, the mountain of evidence overwhelmed his plea. Western Commonage magistrate Mr Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe was having none of it when Dube appeared before him a fortnight ago. In sentencing him, Mr Chikwekwe made it clear that a “distinguished career” in car break-ins deserves a distinguished stay behind bars — 15 years, to be precise.

However, in a display of mercy, five years were shaved off for good behaviour.

So, Dube will spend the next decade reflecting on his life choices, hopefully realising that crime does not pay — at least not when you get caught 43 times. The next time he walks the streets of Bulawayo as a free man he will be older (34) and hopefully wiser.