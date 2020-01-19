Source: Bullion Group breathes life into Zaka students – The Standard January 19, 2020

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

The Bullion Group has put in place scholarships for Masvingo’s St Anthony Primary and Secondary School students as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The scholarship programme is set to support 100 primary school and 10 secondary school pupils who will be chosen by the schools’ administrations.

The group has 11 companies in Zimbabwe and South Africa, which include Bullion Leaf Zimbabwe, Bullion Leaf Exports, Bullion Commodities International, Bullion Financial Services, Bullion Technologies, Bullion Healthcare, Bullion Traders International (SA), Percycon Advisory Services and Percycon Global Fund Managers (SA).

Bullion founder and MD Persistence Gwanyanya told Standard Style the scholarship programme is supportive of the group’s vision of ploughing back into the community.

“The scholarship programme targets pupils with potential but currently facing financial problems to continue with their studies, especially at this time when our economy is experiencing challenges of historical proportion,” Gwanyanya said.

“Importantly, the scholarship programme targets disciplined students who are more suitable to represent the flourishing Bullion Group brand.”

The group last September launched the Zaka District Schools Soccer Tournament comprising of 40 schools and the tourney is now an annual event.

Gwanyanya said he believes everyone must be awarded a chance to succeed in life no matter the circumstances.

“I see my success through others. If they make it in life, then l have made it. If they become future leaders, then we are more successful. That’s how I view the world. That’s my belief,” he said.

He urged beneficiaries to embrace discipline and hard work as a ladder to success.

“They should work hard until the end of delivery because we want to be associated with success. Our intention is to take this programme to national level so we benefit more children,” he said.

Last year the group helped Tariro Trust by assisting orphans to pursue their education and envisions to scale up assistance at the institution this year.

Bullion is a diversified group into trade finance and structured finance, financial services, tobacco production and trading, commodities trading, technology and medical health care.

The Bullion founder commenced his career in 2006 at Nedbank Zimbabwe (formerly MBCA) as a graduate trainee and on completion of the programme in 2007, he was promoted to a managerial position in the corporate and institutional banking section.

He worked in various management positions in corporate and institutional banking as well as risk management, where he was exposed to economic and financial analysis, trade and structured finance, as well as corporate finance.

He left Nedbank in 2017 to promote his rising brand, which gave birth to his advisory company called Percycon Advisory Services in the same year. Within a very short space of time, Percycon managed to prove its analytical and advisory prowess, which saw Gwanyanya being appointed as an advisor by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches, Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub, Parliament of Zimbabwe (National Budget) and Media Monitors.