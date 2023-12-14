Source: Bullying should be stopped: CSO –Newsday Zimbabwe

BULLYING has been identified as a form of violence which must be stopped before it gets out of hand, a non-governmental organisation has said.

The call by Shamwari YeMwanasikana (SYS) comes after the National Health Institute highlighted that bullying can make learners develop anxiety, therefore, making it harder for pupils to form relationships with peers and teachers.

As the world and Zimbabwe round up the 16 Days against Gender-Based Violence, several civil society organisations and women’s rights groups are spearheading awareness on the subject.

SYS executive director Ekenia Chifamba told NewsDay on the sidelines of the On-Wheels Anti-Bullying campaign in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation that the alarming cases of children who has lost their lives due to bullying should be enough motivation for Zimbabwe to take action.

“Looking at the shocking statistics of children who have lost their lives through suicide, children who have developed mental health issues through bullying in school, we have started appreciating the multi-stakeholder approach,” Chifamba said.

She said the organisation was training teachers and parents’ committees and children to be each other’s keepers, adding that peer support was vital in reducing bullying in schools.

“Bullying has many effects on the development of children, they are affected mentally and most importantly their concentration and performance in school.

“Bullying greatly complicates relationships with their peers, parents or even relationships they may have at a later stage. So, we are calling on guidance and counselling teachers in schools to activate the open-door policy to actively reduce bullying cases,” Chifamba said.

She called for policies which ensure bullies are accountable for their actions.

“Conversations should be taken place in all spaces, churches included. We should talk about these issues within our communities to raise vast awareness. CSOs should capacitate children to speak out against bullying as it has negative effects on their development,” Chifamba sdded.