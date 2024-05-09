Sentenced to eight months behind bars

Source: Burglar downs 3 bottles of whisky at crime scene, passes out – Zimbabwe News Now

NYANGA – A Nyanga burglar who failed to resist the temptation to guzzle three bottles of whisky after breaking into a bar will live to regret his love for brew after he passed out at the crime scene leading to his arrest.

Added to the intoxicating drink, Dickson Simango, 28, also treated himself to two canned beef tins.

For the offence, Simango was sentenced to eight months behind bars.

During trial, the court heard that on April 11, 2024 at around 2AM, Simango broke into a bar in Nyamhuka, Nyanga by removing an asbestos sheet and part of the ceiling.

In a rare case of self-granted hospitality at a crime scene, Simango feasted on two canned beef tins which he washed down with three bottles of assorted whisky.

He then became too intoxicated and could not climb out for his escape.

Simango then passed out inside the shop where he was found by the owner in the morning leading to his arrest.

The total value of the stolen items was US$266.80 and of the amount, US$183.50 worth of the items was recovered.

Simango appeared before a Nyanga magistrate and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which three were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Of the remaining 9 months, one was suspended on condition that the accused restitutes a sum of US$83.30.

He will effectively serve eight months.