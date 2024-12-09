Source: Burglars strike United Refineries –Newsday Zimbabwe

In a statement released during the weekend, United Refineries revealed that the incident occurred at 1:30am, adding that the robbers overpowered security personnel, breached CCTv equipment and broke into strong rooms and safes using precision cutting tools.

ARMED robbers reportedly broke into United Refineries Limited administration offices in Bulawayo’s Kelvin Industrial Area, making off with US$11 069, ZAR20 481 and BWP80, the company has said.

“The company regrets to advise that on the morning of 6th December 2024 at around 1:30am armed intruders broke into the company’s administration offices at Kelvin Industrial Area in Bulawayo,” the statement read.

“The intruders bound and immobilised independent security personnel, breached CCTv equipment and using precision cutting tools accessed the company’s strong rooms and safes and stole US$11 069, R20 481 and BWP80.”

The company said the matter had been reported to the police and investigations were underway.

“The company further advises that concerted efforts are being made to rectify disruption to normal business,” the statement read.

The United Refineries also revealed that business will resume tomorrow.