Bus driver caught smuggling bullets

A DRIVER with Munhenzva Bus Service has been fined US$400 for smuggling 200 rounds of live ammunition from South Africa into Zimbabwe.

Casper Ranganai Pakai (29), pleaded guilty when he appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba on Tuesday.

Pakai, of Glen View 1 Extension, Harare, and employed by Go Well Travellers Bus Company (also known as Munhenzva), was intercepted at the Bubi roadblock by security agents under the ‘No to Cross Border Crimes’ operation.

He had 200 rounds of 12-bore gauge calibre and 10 small boxes with 50x650mm round pellets each on the bus.

The bus had entered Zimbabwe through Beitbridge Border Post from Polokwane, South Africa, destined for Harare with 23 passengers on board.

The contraband was discovered when security agents conducted a routine search.

Pakai told the police the contraband belonged to one Lloyd Nyere. He, however, pleaded guilty to contravening the Firearms Act and was fined US$400 or, alternatively two months in jail. Ronald Mugwagwa appeared for the State.

