Source: Businessman in court for US$48k theft -Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE businessman was yesterday arraigned before magistrate Sheunesu Matova, facing allegations of theft of trust property valued at US$46 080.

William Mikaye (46) was remanded out of custody to May 13 for a routine appearance.

Matova released Mikaye on US$200 bail and advised him not to interfere with State witnesses until the matter is finalised.

The complainant is Chengetai Gumbeze.

Prosecutor Nomsa Kangara alleged that sometime last year, the two parties entered into an agreement where Gumbeze would buy grocery items in South Africa under the accused person’s company, Haya Level Empire (Pvt) Ltd, provide transport, pay duty and deliver.

The court heard that Mikaye would take care of all logistics on receipt of goods — resale and remit the proceeds.

Through this arrangement, they processed several transactions without any dispute until the period from December 2024 to January this year.

It is alleged that Gumbeze gave the accused groceries valued at US$46 080 for resale. Receipt of the groceries was acknowledged through delivery notes, which were signed by Mikaye.

They agreed that the goods be cleared and the proceeds remitted to Gumbeze, but the accused person failed to process payment to the complainant.

According to court documents, after Mikaye failed to remit the proceeds of sale, the complainant went to inspect the warehouse and discovered that there was no stock on hand or proceeds of sale.

Gumbeze reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, revealing that Mikaye sold the goods and converted the money to personal use.