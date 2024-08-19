Busy schedule for VP Chiwenga at Africa Conclave 

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga

Mukudzei Chingwere in NEW DELHI, India

Zimbabwe’s mission to India has confirmed a packed working visit for Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is expected to attend this year’s Africa Conclave on India-Africa Partnership.

The investment and cooperation conference conclave is organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

It comes at a time when the Asian economic giant and the world’s fifth largest economy is looking to boost its investment foothold on the African continent.

India is already one of the highest investment source markets for Zimbabwe, with interest in the pharmaceutical industry, but there is huge scope to extend this to other sectors of the economy.

In an interview, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to India Stella Nkomo said VP Chiwenga and his delegation will meet several key economic and investment players on the sidelines of the conference, where he will make a case for Harare as a safe investment destination.

Ambassador Nkomo said they are expecting significant participation from African countries.

Some ministers and business delegations from Zimbabwe are expected in India for the conclave.

“Such meetings are very important from a Zimbabwean perspective especially for business people; there are boundless investment opportunities that we stand to get from such meetings as the CII,” she said.

“The Honourable Vice President will address three key sessions at the CII. We are also exploring some bilateral engagements with some of his counterparts coming from African countries.

“We have also received a significant number of Indian businesspeople who want to talk to the Honourable Vice President on investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.”

India is in the top five investors in Africa, having invested over US$73 billion between 1996 and 2021.