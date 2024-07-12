Source: Buyanga, 2 Hre lawyers in US$500 000 fraud –Newsday Zimbabwe

The two appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on Wednesday and were granted US$100 bail each pending further investigations.

CONTROVERSIAL South Africa-based businessman Frank Buyanga has been dragged into a US$500 000 fraud case involving two Harare lawyers.

Martin Murimirambewa (53) of Mapaya and Partners and Shakespear Karuwa (55), a conveyancer with Karuwa and Associates, were remanded out of custody to September 3 pending finalisation of investigations.

The complainant is Monoliser Investments (Pvt) Ltd, represented by Chamunorwa Matsika.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that sometime in June 2009, Matsika, a co-director of Monoliser Investments (Pvt) Ltd, got a US$30 000 loan from Frank Buyanga, the director for Hamilton Property Ltd.

An agreement of sale was entered into and Lot 1 and Lot 2 of Mvagazi in Hurungwe worth over US$500 000 was offered as collateral.

Sometime in November 2009, Matsika made efforts to pay back the debt, but discovered that Buyanga’s office had been closed.

It is alleged that Matsika came across an article in one of the daily newspapers saying Buyanga was on the run after having defrauded about 42 people.

Matsika approached the Deeds Office to check the status of his property and he discovered that it had been changed in favour of Hamilton Property Limited.

Matsika initiated civil proceedings against Hamilton Property Limited.

However, in 2023, Matsika was served with an eviction order which led him to report the case to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Investigations established that the two accused persons connived with Buyanga to initiate the process to come up with a capital gains tax certificate in favour of Hamilton Property Holdings Ltd.

The court heard that the certificate was to be used to facilitate the registration of a deed of transfer.

The duo then approached the Deeds Office where it allegedly connived with Absolom Magwere, a principal examiner, in registering a deed of transfer for the property without a capital gains tax certificate.

The misrepresentation led to the complainant suffering prejudice of US$500 000 which is the value of the lost property.