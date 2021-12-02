Source: ‘By-elections in March’ | The Herald

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has hinted that pending by-elections will be held in March next year for both the National Assembly and local authorities to fill vacancies left following the expulsion and death of some members.

The actual dates for the by-elections will be announced in due course.

Last year the Government suspended by-elections as part of a set of measures to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

Speaking at the 357 Ordinary Politburo session at the Zanu PF headquarters, President Mnangagwa who is also the First Secretary of the party said by-elections will be held in March next year at a date to be advised.

“We are going to hold elections in March next year,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The revolutionary party Zanu PF is currently setting up unshakable structures and mobilising five million registered members to ensure a resounding victory in the coming by-elections and harmonised elections in 2023,” the President added.

“As we prepare for the forthcoming by-elections and the 2023 harmonised general elections, greater focus must be mobilising our membership to register as voters. The opposition must be voted out. Tinoda kuvasvasvanga pama by-elections, uye tovarakasha pamaharmonised general elections,” he said.

He slammed some Western countries for interfering with the electoral processes of Zimbabwe through attempts to define their own preferred democracies.

“This misplaced narrative that we need reforms, electoral reforms, economic reforms is misplaced, no one has said what type of electoral reforms are required. In the SADC region we have embraced all the SADC electoral guidelines into our Constitution,” he said.

As an endorsement, Zimbabwe is ranked among the top five African reformers, hitting the top spot as the most improved country in the foundation for economic development, by the acclaimed Mo Ibrahim Foundation following the New Dispensation’s socio-economic and political reforms to spur accelerated development.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has made it clear that its goal is to make Zimbabwe an upper middle income society by 2030 and reforms being implemented are vital to achieve that mission, which is to improve the livelihoods of ordinary people.