Source: Byelections expose Tshabangu
One constituency particularly showed that Tshabangu was completely out of touch with reality and has been lying to the people about his real agenda.
In Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, all candidates that Tshabangu – who is unelectable himself – fielded claiming they were from the people and were sidelined, lost heavily in the election that was not even competitive in the absence of arbitrarily recalled and disqualified CCC candidates who always win in towns.
Courtesy of Tshabangu, now Cowdray Park constituency has ended up in the hands of Zanu PF candidate Arthur Mujeyi.
Tshabangu removed the CCC’s popular MP Pashor Raphael Sibanda from the constituency.
Sibanda defeated Finance minister Mthuli Ncube in the August general elections.
What transpired in Cowdray Park has simply benefitted Zanu PF, while robbing CCC and undermining democracy – thanks to Tshabangu and his opportunistic handlers.
To further demonstrate that Tshabangu has no support among the people, councillor Nkosinathi Hove-Mpofu who was recalled has been re-elected by the residents of Ward 6 in Cowdray Park.
People know who they want.
Tshabangu’s agenda is not to fix main opposition CCC internal democracy problems – which are there – but to help Zanu PF get a two-thirds parliamentary majority to change the constitution as they wish for their own political ends, and then name the price himself for personal benefit.
