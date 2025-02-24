Source: Byo councillors push for stricter enforcement of bylaws – The Southern Eye

IN a bid to enhance public health and safety, Bulawayo councillors are pushing for stricter enforcement of bylaws governing food outlets throughout the city.

In an interview, ward 28 councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu said there was an increase in food outlets operating in unhygienic conditions.

He said in areas like Cowdray Park, illegal restaurants operated without health inspection while some individuals sell food from their vehicles disregarding basic hygiene standards.

“This situation demands urgent intervention from the local authority to enforce health regulations for the protection of public health,” he said.

Ndlovu said council should take decisive action by increasing enforcement, strengthening public health inspection and educating residents on the dangers of consuming

food provided by unregulated outlets.

“Health inspections should intensify operations in high-risk areas, shutting down illegal food outlets and ensuring compliance with hygiene regulations.

“Law enforcement must work closely with the city’s health department to remove vendors selling meat in the open, unregulated spaces, particularly at bus termini and markets,” he said.

Ndlovu said failure to act would lead to outbreaks of diseases such as typhoid and cholera, and endanger the lives of residents.

Echoing the similar sentiments, ward 15 councillor Ashton Mhlanga said Bulawayo City Council (BCC)should avail more spaces for those in the food business to curb illegal selling of food.

“We are concerned about health effects because the street is not an ideal place to sell food, there is no running water hence lowering the required hygiene standards,” he said.

Mhlanga said illegal food outlets had degraded the city’s cleanliness and put the health of the public at risk.

The issue was raised by ward 23 councillors Ntombizodwa Khumalo during a recent council meeting.

According to the report, Khumalo said there was a lot of cooked of food within bus termini and called on council to establish food outlets strategically to promote public health.

BCC assistant director for Health Services (environment) Charles Malaba said council would engage residents and enlighten them on the danger of eating food cooked by vendors.