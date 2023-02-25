Byo grave diggers overwhelmed

0

Source: Byo grave diggers overwhelmed – The Southern Eye

Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC)’s grave diggers have of late been overwhelmed by work to a point where they dig while bereaved families wait to bury their loved ones, Southern Eye has learnt.

Ward 10 councillor Sinikiwe Mutanda raised the issue during a recent full council meeting.

Ward 17 councillor Sikhululekile Moyo  concurred, adding that shortage of graves had become a big problem in the city.

“Grave shortages during burials have become a cause for concern. Complaints had been received from mourners on the delay to bury their loved ones due to grave shortages,” Moyo said.

“There were funeral parlours willing to assist the council on various challenges affecting cemeteries,” he said.

“The onus was with BCC to communicate with the parlous seeking assistance on equipment, machinery, clearing and grass cutting at cemeteries. The parlours were the ones making business at cemeteries and were willing to assist.”

The councillors challenged management to visit the cemeteries in order to fully appreciate the gravity of the problem.

Shortage of grave space has led to the council introducing cremation of children under the age of 12.

 The resolution was passed late last year to ease pressure on cemeteries.

Related posts:

  1. Boost for President’s rural development programme 
  2. Makonde to use devolution funds to upgrade schools 
  3. ‘Graft blighting Zim trade’ 
  4. Parly summons journos over postal voting petition 
  5. 291 NGOs fail to comply with regulations
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *