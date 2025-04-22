Source: Byo police urge public to value human life – The Southern Eye

POLICE in Bulawayo have pleaded with the public to respect and value human life, amid a surge in violence.

The police also urged citizens to resolve disputes amicably following two harrowing incidents that claimed the two lives.

In a statement Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the first incident occurred on the evening of April 14, when Rodrick Munkuli (42), a resident of Entumbane was attacked while walking home from work along Luveve Road at the Machipisini Flyover.

“He met two unknown male adults who demanded cash and other valuables. Upon realising that complainant did not possess any valuables, the accused persons then struck him with stones several times all over the body and they went away,” she said.

Despite managing to report the attack to the police and being taken to the hospital where he was admitted, Munkuli succumbed to his injuries on April 16.

In a separate incident on April 17, a 32-year-old man from Upper Rangemore, Bulawayo, was enjoying drinks with friends at Bambi Lounge in Rangemore, Umguza, when they heard screams from a nearby bar.

Msebele said on investigating, they discovered a man, known only as Tsano, lying unconscious and covered in blood outside the bar.

A stab wound was visible behind his left ear.

“They quickly carried the now deceased to a nearby clinic where they were advised to file a police report; they then proceeded to police where they made a report, the now deceased’s clothes, where soaked in blood and a stab wound was observed behind deceased’s left ear,” Msebele said.

“The police called an ambulance and on arrival, the ambulance team found that the victim no longer showed any signs of life, they then took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

Msebele expressed concern over the tragic events and called for people to value life.

“We urge members of the public to shun violence and resolve their differences peaceful. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of violence. The police continue to emphasise the need for community co-operation in fostering a safer and harmonious society,” she said.