Byo vendors sell meat on streets

The illegal meat vendors start doing business around 6pm to avoid being arrested by municipal police.

FEARS abound that a major disease outbreak could hit Bulawayo following an increase in illegal meat vendors in the city’s high-density suburbs.

The most affected suburbs are Pumula, Emganwini, Entumbane, Lobengula and Magwegwe, among others.

A survey done by Southern Eye last week established that several residents in Pumula’s wards 17, 19 and 27 were buying meat from street vendors.

The illegal meat traders sell all kinds of meat from beef, chicken, pork to polony with prices starting from US$1.

Ward 19 resident Ndabezinhle Ndlovu said the illegal meat traders had literally overrun high-density suburbs.

“Such meat is prone to deadly diseases like cholera and rabies. The council should deploy the police and see what is happening in the suburb,” he said.

Ndlovu recalled an incident that happened in the past when residents unknowingly bought donkey meat from illegal vendors.

Ward 19 councillor Christopher Dube said: “Council does not allow this because the meat is not tested and its origins are not known. The meat is too cheap and that is a red flag.”

He added that it had been a while since council police last patrolled the suburbs.