Source: Byo welcomes road rehabilitation projects – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO residents have hailed the local authority for embarking on an extensive road rehabilitation programme targeting major roads in the city centre.

Bulawayo’s major roads are in a sorry state prompting protests from residents.

The road rehabilitation programme consists of reconstruction, resurfacing, reinstating of carriageway marks and general maintenance.

In an interview yesterday, Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association secretary for administration Thembelani Dube welcomed the road rehabilitation project.

“The road rehabilitation programme is the most welcome development regarding transport infrastructure maintenance in Bulawayo. We have all the confidence in the current crop of councillors that they will return the city to its glorious years,” he said.

Dube called on the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to also rehabilitate roads in suburbs.

“The gravel roads in all suburbs need the same attention the major tarred roads are getting. The gullies that are now a common feature in the wards must be rehabilitated,” Dube said.

Council reported that the road works were aimed at improving the road network in the city. Roads which have been reconditioned include 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue, parts of Egodini and Renkini area.

The move is expected to decongest and instil order in the central business district.