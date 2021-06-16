Source: Cabinet blames Covid-19 surge on complacency | The Herald

Minister Mutsvangwa

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Cabinet has blamed complacency for the recent spike in Covid-19 infections with people mistaking the early successes against the pandemic for a total victory.

People have increasingly been disregarding Covid-19 mitigatory measures falsely believing the virus no longer poses a threat.

Although the World Health Organisation (WHO) commended Zimbabwean authorities for the way they have managed the spread of the pandemic, Government has repeatedly warned of a possible and deadly third wave of the virus if people let their guard down.

The warnings follow the emergence of deadlier variants of the disease which are more difficult to manage.

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga announced renewed containment measures at the weekend to give the country a strong chance of beating the pandemic.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing last night, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said containment measures had been tightened.

“Government notes, with concern, that there was a surge in weekly cases from 226 during the week ending 6 June 2021, to 596 in the week ending 14 June 2021.

“The surge is mostly attributable to the general complacency in adhering to the set Covid-19 preventive and precautionary measures both in the communities and workplaces,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Reinforcement of the containment and preventive measures, encapsulated in the extraordinary Government Gazette of 14th June 2021 (Statutory Instrument 170 of 2021), has thus been instituted to curb the spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths. This will ultimately contain a third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet further approved the localised lockdowns in hotspot areas such as Kwekwe, Kariba and Hurungwe.

“In addition, Zimbabwe’s neighbours are also experiencing dramatic surges in new Covid-19 cases and deaths,” she said urging the public to exercise extreme caution when travelling in and out of Zimbabwe.

People were supposed to strictly observe relevant preventive measures and to avoid unnecessary travel.

“The public is being advised that the police and other law enforcement agencies will increase roadblocks and patrols to ensure compliance with the recently announced Covid-19 containment measures and that health inspectors will vigorously enforce laid down standard operating procedures for restaurants, retailers, public transporters and other commercial operators, including revoking operating licences where necessary.”