Source: Call for more drug rehab centres –Newsday Zimbabwe

PARLIAMENT Youth Caucus vice-president Joanah Mamombe has called for urgent construction of more drug rehabilitation facilities given the country’s high incidence of drug abuse.

Zimbabwe is currently grappling with increased incidences of drug and substance abuse mostly among jobless young people.

Speaking at an anti-drug abuse campaign held in Norton at the weekend, which was organised by Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa (Independent), Mamombe said: “We need to emphasise an end to all forms of substance abuse. It is worrisome to know that older people are playing a role in introducing youngsters to drugs as they prepare a market for the drugs they sell.”

Mamombe applauded Mliswa for the initiative.

“I’m very happy for this initiative and I would like to encourage everyone to stop abusing drugs; it is not too late to quit now. We want to assure you that as the Parliamentary Youth Caucus, we are not going to end here. We will take the initiative to our constituencies as well so as to ensure awareness is widespread.”

Mamombe said they would play their role as MPs to push the Youth ministry to avail funds to build drug rehabilitation facilities, and recreational centres to keep the youths occupied.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Public Service Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima said: “This calls for serious dedication, teamwork, reduction of corruption and underhand dealings when tackling the issues of drug and substance abuse.”

Mavima pleaded with youths to encourage each other to seek help early in the case of drug addiction.

World Health Organisation statistics show that nearly 50% of Zimbabwean youths are into drug abuse.