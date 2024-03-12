Source: Call Log Helps Police Arrest Armed Robber

A 35-year-old armed robber was arrested after the Police tracked one of the complainant’s Samsung cellphones, which was stolen during the robbery, through a call log supplied by Econet Wireless.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Tafadzwa Kamandiyapa of Epworth Suburb in Harare will spend 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of robbery by the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that on 16 April 2022 at around 01:30 AM, Kamandiyapa (35), McDonald Chaka and 5 others who are still at large, broke into the complainant’s house at Shipton Farm in Banket.